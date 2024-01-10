TrendingGH: Public divided over Cheddar's 2024 presidential ambition

The man in the mask, also known to be the leader of the New Force political movement, headlined a lot of conversations in the country during the latter days of 2023 as many Ghanaians were wondering who the person was.

On January 7, 2024, Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar was revealed as the man behind the New Force political movement.



In a press conference, he declared his intentions to run in the 2024 presidential race, adding that he is a man with a good purpose and great vision.



GhanaWeb's reporter, Eugenia Diabah, interacted with some Ghanaians at Madina Market to find out if they would give Cheddar the nod if his name was among the presidential candidates for the December 7, 2024 elections.



Some stated that it was time the status quo was changed and power was given to the youth to take over.



Others also disagreed and said the two largest political parties in Ghana are the only ones they are familiar with, hence, Cheddar will not get their votes.



“I do not know him. The only people who have marketed themselves to Ghanaians are Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama. I do not know the other presidential aspirants. When I go to the polls to vote, it's either I will vote for Mahama or Bawumia. I do not understand why he had to hide behind a mask if he wanted to become president. We do not know him. He has to market himself to us before we give him our votes”, a trader stated.

“We will vote for him. We have tried the two old men and the country cannot move further with these two old men. We have to go in for the youth. We know what Cheddar has done because we follow him on social media. We know his capabilities. We are tired of both NPP and NDC. The truth must be told. We pay taxes to them and they spend it. I do not mind if the youth spend our taxes. It’s about time the youth must take in charge over every sector of the economy”, a driver stated.



