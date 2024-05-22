Trial for accused robber of Amissah-Arthur’s wife begins with new evidence

The case has been adjourned to June 6

The prosecution has submitted disclosures and witness statements in preparation for the trial of Yahuza Osumanu, who is accused of robbing Matilda Yaaba Amissah-Arthur, the wife of former Vice-President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, along with other high-profile individuals.

Led by Senior State Attorney Nana Ama Adinkra, the prosecution has requested additional time to file more documents. Osumanu, who pleaded not guilty to 26 counts of robbery and money laundering, has been denied bail, and the case has been adjourned to June 6., Graphic Online reports.



According to the prosecution, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service received multiple complaints of residential robberies in areas such as Airport, Cantonments, Tesano, and Ridge during the second quarter of last year.



On September 17, 2023, Augustine Okere reported that his residence at Kaeela Court Apartments in the Airport Residential Area had been robbed.



Okere stated that the suspect entered his room, threatened him with a pistol, and stole valuable items including two Rolex watches and large sums of money.



The police were provided with CCTV footage from the crime scene, which identified Osumanu as the suspect. Subsequent reports from other victims corroborated this identification, with complainants describing similar robbery incidents where they were threatened at gunpoint and had valuables stolen.

In one instance, Osumanu reportedly robbed victims of a Cartier wristwatch, an iPhone, and cash amounting to hundreds of dollars.



One of the most high-profile incidents involved Matilda Yaaba Amissah-Arthur, who was robbed and assaulted on December 5.



The robber threatened her with a gun, demanded money and valuables, and ultimately fled with a gold watch and necklaces after assaulting her.



The police obtained additional CCTV footage from multiple crime scenes, which further implicated Osumanu in a series of residential robberies across various upscale neighborhoods.