Trial of #FixTheCountry leader Oliver Barker-Vormawor delayed again

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

The treason trial of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been postponed once more.

Scheduled to start on Monday, May 20, 2024, the trial has faced delays for over two years since the charges were first brought against him.



Barker-Vormawor was arrested in February 2022 for a social media post deemed treasonable by the state. On April 29, his lawyers filed an application challenging the constitutionality of the charge and requested that the High Court in Accra refer the case to the Supreme Court.



During Monday’s court session, a ruling on these issues was anticipated to pave the way for the trial. However, the state's response to the April 27 application was only submitted that morning, causing further delays.



Speaking to JoyNews after the adjournment, Barker-Vormawor expressed his frustration: "This charade continues. For those who claimed we were a threat, they have yet to provide the necessary evidence in this trial."

"If they truly believe we intended to overthrow the government, they should present their evidence in court," he stated.



He also questioned the state of democracy in Ghana, urging the government to produce evidence and start the trial.



The judge is expected to rule on the constitutionality of the charge and the issue of jurisdiction when court reconvenes on May 27, potentially allowing the trial to finally commence.