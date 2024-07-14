Trump assassination attempt suspect named by FBI

Donald Trump's ear was grazed as a result of the gunshot

Source: BBC

The FBI identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspect who shot at former US President Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally.

The incident, treated as an assassination attempt, saw Secret Service agents swiftly evacuate Trump, who sustained an ear injury. Trump described hearing gunshots and feeling a bullet graze his ear, resulting in significant bleeding.

The suspect was shot dead by Secret Service officers, and one bystander was killed with two others critically injured. Crooks had used a rifle from an elevated position outside the venue, and his motive remains unknown as the investigation continues.



