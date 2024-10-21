Trump makes fries at Pennsylvania McDonald's: 'I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala'

Former President Donald Trump worked briefly as a fry cook at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, serving fries and taking shots at Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump joked about working at McDonald's for 15 minutes, more than Harris, who he claimed lied about her time at the fast-food chain.



Wearing an apron, Trump interacted with customers, reporters, and supporters, promising to make America "greater than ever before" if re-elected.

Harris' team criticized the event, saying Trump was out of touch with working Americans.



Trump was in Pennsylvania campaigning, with just 15 days left until Election Day.



