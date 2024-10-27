News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Trust Bawumia’s Bold Solution at your own peril—NDC’s Beatrice Annan

BeeScreenshot 2024 10 27 075909.png Beatrice Annan

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Beatrice Annan, Deputy Spokesperson for the John Dramani Mahama campaign, has cautioned Ghanaians against trusting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's promises.

In a tweet on X, she expressed skepticism about Bawumia's credibility, questioning his recent commitment to construct concrete roads in Ghana.

She highlighted the lack of progress on previous promises, asking, "Where are the concrete roads?" and criticized his assertion of offering "bold solutions."

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com