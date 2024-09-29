Trust Electoral Commission as an institution, not us as individuals – Bossman Asare

Dr. Bossman Asare

Source: 3news

Deputy Electoral Commission (EC) Chairman, Dr. Bossman Asare, has urged Ghanaians to trust the EC as an institution rather than focusing on individual members.

His comments follow concerns over the appointment of EC members believed to be aligned with the NPP, raised by retired Supreme Court Justice William Atuguba.



Dr. Asare dismissed calls for a forensic audit of the voter register by the NDC, stating that their concerns have already been addressed and any further requests are premature.

He emphasized the EC’s commitment to a fair electoral process ahead of the 2024 elections.



