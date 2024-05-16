Tumu Midwifery College appeals for construction of a dining hall

Madam Mary Saratu Adamah, Principal for Tumu College of Education

Source: GNA

The Principal of the Tumu College of Education, Madam Mary Saratu Adamah, has appealed to the public to assist with resources for the construction of a befitting dining hall for students.

She said though the college was doing well academically, it lacked a dining hall and an auditorium and called for support to raise the standards of the school.



“Despite being adjudged the best Midwifery training college consecutively in the 2022 and 2023 examinations by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Midwifery category countrywide, the college has no dining hall and an auditorium for its gatherings and does almost all activities in the open”, she said.



Madam Adamah who shared some of the challenges facing the college, with the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tumu. said the infrastructure situation was worrying and needed attention to raise the image of the College.



She said the absence of the dining hall was disturbing saying, “Mostly when we cook, we serve the food on the veranda and if it’s raining the students are squeezed along a crowded balcony where the classrooms are turned into dining areas, which is unbearable in many ways and has been so since thirteen years ago when the school was started”.

“It is for this reason that the Board and Management of the college in consultation with the Sissala East Municipal Engineer was preparing a 300-seater capacity hall, which could start with the foundation, erection of pillars, and a roof to start with,” she said.



Madam Adamah mentioned other challenges confronting the college including the absence of a fence wall, inadequate accommodation, and the broken down of the school bus whilst the only pick-up had been sent for repairs currently leaving the school without a means of transport.



She said the college was working on introducing General Nursing in addition to the Diploma in the Midwifery course being run, to expand access to both females and males.