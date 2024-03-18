Twellium industries extends generosity to Muslim community in Tamale

The initiative aims to ensure that families in need could enjoy good meal breaking their fast

Twellium Industries, a leading beverage company in Ghana, has demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility by donating Ramadan Iftar meals to Muslim communities in Tamale.

As the holy month of Ramadan commenced, Twellium Industries recognized the importance of supporting those observing the fast. The company's initiative aimed to ensure that families in need could enjoy the traditional Iftar meal, breaking their fast at sunset in a nourishing and dignified manner.



The distribution of Iftar meals took place at the Tamale Central Mosque, a central hub for the local Muslim community, ensuring accessibility to those who may face challenges in acquiring nutritious meals during Ramadan. Each package provided by Twellium Industries contained a carefully curated selection of food items and beverages, designed to replenish energy levels after a day of fasting.







Reflecting on the initiative, a representative from Twellium Industries emphasized the company's dedication to giving back to communities. He stated, "As part of our corporate social responsibility, we are honored to support our Muslim brothers and sisters during this sacred month of Ramadan. Our aim is to ensure that everyone can observe their religious practices with comfort and dignity."

The gesture of goodwill from Twellium Industries was met with heartfelt appreciation from the recipients. Many families expressed gratitude for the timely assistance provided, acknowledging the company's role in fostering unity and compassion within the community, particularly during challenging times.



This initiative underscores Twellium Industries' broader commitment to social responsibility and community development. The company has a history of undertaking projects aimed at uplifting underprivileged communities and promoting sustainable development across Ghana.







Through initiatives like the Ramadan Iftar donation drive, Twellium Industries continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families, solidifying its reputation as a socially responsible corporate entity in Ghana.