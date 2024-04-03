Two ECG staff imposters weep as court fined them for extorting money from ECG customers

Gyamfi and Adumah pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Source: GNA

An electrician and a mason wept uncontrollably as an Accra Circuit Court fined them for posing as Electricity Company of Ghana staff and taking money from some customers over illegal connections.

Nana Adu Gyamfi, a 33-year-old electrician, and Derrick Ntow Adumah, a 22-year-old mason, collected between GHC20 and GHC50 from ECG customers whom they



claimed had engaged in illegal connections.



The two accused persons were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime, intentionally or knowingly interfering with suppliers’ distribution and defrauding by false pretences and stealing ECG meter.



Gyamfi and Adumah pleaded guilty to all the charges.



The court presided over by Mr Sameul Bright Acquah convicted them on their own plea and sentenced them to pay a fine of GHC1,200 on each count in default serve six months imprisonment each.



Sentences are to run concurrently.

The prosecution led by Mr Paul Assibi Abarigah, Director of Prosecutions ECG, said the complainant, Gabriel Akinade, was the District Technical Officer of ECG, Dansoman and the accused persons, residents of Dansoman, Accra.



The prosecution said on March 25, 2024, the accused persons went to Zone Six suburb of Dansoman moving from house to house and introduced themselves to one



Magaret Donkor and some ECG customers within Dansoman and its environs that they were workers of ECG on meter monitoring operation.



The prosecutor told the court that the accused persons in their operations disconnected and removed installed ECG meter number P35765641 from a house over illegal connection.



It said the accused persons in the said operation demanded monies ranging between GHC20 and GHC 50 from the customers.



The prosecution said a witness in the case suspected them and demanded their identity cards, which the accused persons could not produce.

The witness then raised alarm and with the help of the people around, arrested the accused persons to the Dansoman ECG office.



The case was reported to the ECG Investigations Unit and during investigations two reflective jackets, a flat board with ECG printed Logo at the back, screw drivers, voltmeter and ECG meters with serial numbers P35774560 and P35765641 were found on the accused persons.



The prosecution said the accused persons in their caution statements, admitted the offence and Gyamfi mentioned that it was Adumah who introduced him into the



“business”.