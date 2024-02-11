Two Ghanaians arrested in India for alleged involvement in drug syndicate

David Narh and Emmanual Owusu Nsiah were arrested for supply of party drugs [Image Credit: ANI]

Two Ghanaians, David Narh and Emmanual Owusu Nsiah, and one Nigerian, Chimobi David Okpara, have been arrested in India by the Delhi Police Special Cell for their involvement in the supply of party drugs.

The operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell lead to the recovery of 64 grams of high-quality cocaine and 20 ecstasy pills, Devdiscourse reports..



According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Kaushik, the Special Cell received intelligence about the movement of two suspects engaged in drug distribution. Acting promptly, a team intercepted David Narh and Emmanual Owusu Nsiah on a scooty in Mayur Vihar phase-3, recovering 56.69 grams of cocaine and 20 ecstasy pills from their possession.



Further investigations and information provided by the detainees led to the apprehension of Chimobi David Okpara, identified as the source of the confiscated contraband. A search warrant for Okpara's flat in a Greater Noida Society was obtained from the court, resulting in the recovery of an additional 7.12 grams of cocaine.

DCP Kaushik outlined the origins of the arrested individuals, detailing Narh's journey from Ghana in December 2023 due to economic hardships. Emmanual Owusu Nsiah, born and raised in Ghana, worked as a plumber in Accra before moving to India in January 2024 for better job opportunities. Chimobi David Okpara, aged 27 from Nigeria, arrived in India in 2018 and had been involved in narcotics distribution in Delhi/NCR since then.



The police are actively working to trace the entire network of the syndicate involved in the supply of cocaine and ecstasy pills in the region. The trio has been taken into custody, and further investigations into the matter are ongoing.