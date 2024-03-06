Two Students dead in violent clash during SRC week celebration

Christian Methodist Senior High School

A violent clash between students of Ngleshie Amanfrom Senior High School (NASEC) and Christian Methodist Senior High School (SHS) during an SRC week celebration has resulted in the deaths of two students.

According to Adom News, the incident occurred at Block Factory along the Accra-Kasoa Highway in the Greater Accra Region.



The cause of the clash is not immediately clear, but reports indicate that the fight initially broke out last Friday and was temporarily quelled by authorities before resuming on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses, including Akwesi Owusu speacking to Adom news recounted that the clash involved the destruction of three cars last Friday, with Christian Methodist SHS students allegedly instigating the violence by targeting NASEC students.



In retaliation, NASEC students later attacked the Christian Methodist SHS campus, escalating the situation further.