Two journalists expose pump tempering at Atimpoku GOIL

Two journalists from Accra have revealed pump tampering at the Atimpoku GOIL filling station in the Eastern Region, exposing dishonest practices among the attendants.

Kwame Afrifa Mensah and Kwame Appiah Kubi conducted the investigation after receiving a tip-off, purchasing ten litres of fuel to test the amount supplied.



They found that the station dispensed less fuel than customers paid for, especially since many do not request receipts.

A viral video showed the discrepancy, highlighting that drivers often experience fuel gauge issues shortly after filling up.



The journalists stated that this deceptive practice is becoming common among oil marketing companies in Ghana.



