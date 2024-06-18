Two motor riders die on the spot after a head-on collision

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision

Two motorcyclists tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision at Konongo in the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident involved 30-year-old Iddrisu Awudu, riding an unregistered Haojin motorbike from Konongo Township towards the low-cost direction, and 33-year-old Kwaku Osei, riding from the Low-cost direction towards Konongo Town.



Both riders died at the scene, and their bodies were taken to Konongo Central Municipal Hospital for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.



Read full article