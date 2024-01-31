Two out of ten married men cheat – Report

File Photo

According to the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), alarming statistics reveal that two out of every ten married Ghanaian men engage in extramarital relationships.

The survey discloses that 17.5% of married men in Ghana admit to having two or more partners outside their marital union.



Additionally, 18.4% of married men confess to engaging in sexual intercourse with individuals other than their wives.



Furthermore, the report highlights that 18.7% of divorced, separated, or widowed Ghanaian men maintain multiple partners, with a staggering 69.9% admitting to sexual relations outside of marriage.

In a concerning trend, 10% of men aged 15-24 report having multiple partners, with 35.2% engaging in sexual activity with individuals other than their wives.



The survey also sheds light on risky sexual behavior among young women aged 15-24, indicating that 80% engage in unprotected sex, despite 79% being aware of the HIV prevention benefits associated with consistent condom use.