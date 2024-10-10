Two shot, one loses hand in clash between residents and illegal miners

The community remains on edge as security personnel monitor the situation

Tensions have flared in Sekyerekrobo, Western Region, after residents clashed with suspected illegal miners over the destruction of their water source.

Two residents were shot, and another sustained machete wounds.



Armed police were deployed to restore order.



The residents accused Chinese nationals of mining on their water source and, after receiving no help from local chiefs, confronted the miners directly.

The confrontation turned violent, with shots fired and one miner severely injured.



The community remains on edge as security personnel monitor the situation.



