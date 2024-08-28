Tyrone Marhguy secures full scholarship to study Computer Engineering at an American university

Tyrone Marhguy

Source: Mynewsgh

The Rastafarian student Tyrone Marhguy who almost missed the opportunity to enroll in Achimota School because of his glhair has earned a full scholarshipto study Computer Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania.

The scholarship worth $1.4 million will take care of his education in the United States of America for the next four years.

In a post shared via social media announcing this feat, Tyrone recalled the challenges he had to go through to get Senior High School Education at Achimota School after authorities in the school almost denied him an education because of his hair.



