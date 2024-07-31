U.S. Embassy in Ghana is moving to a new visa services provider

Virginia Evelyn Palmer, United States Ambassador to Ghana

The U.S. Embassy in Ghana has announced a transition to a new visa services provider starting August 26, 2024.

The current provider's website and services will stop on August 16, 2024, meaning no new visa appointments, cancellations, rescheduling, or customer service will be available between August 16 and August 26, 2024.

However, all existing nonimmigrant visa interview appointments will remain valid.



