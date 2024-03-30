UCC School of Business awards 302 outstanding students at 2024 Dean's Award Ceremony

University of Cape Coast (UCC)

The University of Cape Coast School of Business recently celebrated the academic excellence of 302 students during the 2024 edition of the Dean’s Award ceremony, representing 7.61% of the Business School’s level 200 to 400 population.

Among the awardees were 186 males and 116 females, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year's total of 297 students.



Instituted in the 2008/2009 academic year, the UCC School of Business Dean’s Award aims to recognize and motivate high-performing students with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.6 and above in each academic year.



Themed "Sustaining Hard Work and Creativity," this year's ceremony received support from esteemed partners such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana, GCB Bank, and KPMG.



Professor John Gartchie Gatsi, the Dean of the School of Business, commended the awardees while acknowledging the need to increase the number of recipients. He stressed the importance of skill acquisition in today's job market, urging both lecturers and students to focus on developing essential skills alongside academic achievements.

Recognizing the evolving demands of the job market, Professor Gatsi emphasized the school's commitment to integrating skills development into its curriculum, highlighting areas such as leadership, data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence.



Looking ahead, Professor Gatsi announced plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the school and 50 years of teaching business at UCC in May. As part of the celebration, the school plans to organize competitions for Senior High Schools and increase graduate enrollment, particularly targeting students from deprived backgrounds.



Addressing the students, Mr. Joshua Mortoti, Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, encouraged them to prioritize determination and hard work in shaping their futures. He emphasized the importance of continuous learning and developing strong communication and collaboration skills, essential for success in today's dynamic job market.



Mr. Mortoti's insightful remarks underscored the importance of adaptability and lifelong learning, empowering students to navigate the complexities of the modern workplace with confidence and resilience.