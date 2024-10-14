UCC Vice Chancellor to resume duties after court rulling

Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has been given the green light to resume his duties after a Cape Coast High Court ruling allowed him to bypass an earlier injunction that prevented him from carrying out his official responsibilities.



This ruling paves the way for Prof. Boampong to continue serving as Vice-Chancellor while the legal proceedings regarding his reappointment unfold.

Additionally, the court has imposed an interim injunction on the UCC Governing Council and its Chairman, prohibiting any discussions or decisions regarding Prof. Boampong's removal. This injunction also bars the university from taking any actions that could affect his reappointment until the court issues its final verdict.



The conflict between Prof. Boampong and the UCC Governing Council began when an alumnus legally contested the Vice-Chancellor's reappointment. Tensions escalated when the Council Chairman tried to terminate Prof. Boampong's renewed two-year term, despite it having already received approval from the Council.