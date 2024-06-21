UCC, Virginia Tech sign MoU

The MoU aims to foster research and academic exchange between the institutions.

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) and Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (VT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance academic collaboration.

This partnership will cover teaching, research, intercultural student learning, graduate student training, and faculty exchanges.



At the signing ceremony, UCC Vice-Chancellor Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong expressed optimism about the partnership, highlighting UCC's School of Agriculture and Department of Communication Studies.

VT’s Prof. Tracy Rutherford praised UCC’s reputation and mentioned a new joint study track in agricultural/rural and environmental communications.



