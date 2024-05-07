UCC graduates 1,198 postgraduate students

The graduates included 19 PhD, 51 MPhil, 9 MCom, 4 MSc, 575 MED, 59 MBA, 121 MA, 4 Master of Nursing

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) recently celebrated its 56th Congregation, where a total of 1,198 postgraduate students graduated from various programmes for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The graduates included 19 PhD, 51 MPhil, 9 MCom, 4 MSc, 575 MED, 59 MBA, 121 MA, 4 Master of Nursing, 12 Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), and 344 Postgraduate Diploma in Security Studies students.



Addressing the graduates, the Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, noted the steady increase in the number of postgraduate students at the university.



He emphasized the need for the School of Graduate Studies to adopt new strategies to deepen postgraduate training, promote research, and ensure the relevance of postgraduate programmes to socio-economic development.



Prof. Boampong highlighted UCC's commitment to providing the necessary support to make its graduate school a competitive choice in the sub-region and beyond. He stressed the university's focus on research, effective teaching, and community engagement to benefit societies significantly.



The Vice-Chancellor encouraged the graduates to reflect on their goals, set clear strategies, and work hard to achieve their dreams. He emphasized that UCC aims to produce graduates with strong ethics and a commitment to society, urging them to create jobs for themselves and make a positive impact in society and the world at large.

Rev. Prof. Harold Amonoo-Kuofi, the Chairman of the UCC Governing Council, highlighted the importance of graduate education in nation-building. He commended the School of Graduate Studies for its efforts in delivering quality graduate education to meet the country's manpower needs.



He advised the graduates to find innovative ways to use their knowledge and skills to impact society positively.



Dr. Aba Akebi Atta-Eyison, the valedictorian who graduated with a PhD in Chemistry, advised her colleagues to deliver quality in everything they do, regardless of their circumstances.



Her words echoed the university's commitment to producing graduates who are not only academically excellent but also ethically grounded and committed to making a difference in the world.