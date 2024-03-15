UCC receives seven-acre land from Agona Royal Family for medical sciences expansion

At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been granted a seven-acre land for academic purposes by the Agona Royal Family of Akim Adjobue in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

The land will be used by the School of Medical Sciences and other schools within the College of Health and Allied Sciences at the UCC and has been leased for 99 years.



At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties, the Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, and the Chief of Akim Adjobue Stool, Nana Owusu Akyenteng, endorsed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

During the signing ceremony, Nana Owusu Akyenteng expressed his gratitude to the University for the MoU and also stated the willingness of the Stool to offer land at no cost to the University and support the University in setting up a satellite campus.



Prof. Boampong, while signing the agreement, expressed his delight over the gesture and showed optimism that it would lead to the desired outcomes in advancing the teaching, learning, and research of the University.