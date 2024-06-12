UCC student wins top prize at 'Chinese Bridge' competition, heads to China for global finals

Lilian Ama Serwaa Tobias, a final-year student at the Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Coast (CI-UCC), clinched the top prize at the 'Chinese Bridge' Language Proficiency Competition held in Accra last Friday.

According to a Graphic Online report, her victory earns her a fully sponsored trip to China to represent Ghana at the global competition later this year.



The 17th edition of the 'Chinese Bridge' Competition, hosted by the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana (CIUG), showcased the Chinese language proficiency of 12 finalists from CIUG, CI-UCC, and CI-KNUST.



This international competition, organized by the Centre for Language Education and Cooperation in China, allows participants to demonstrate their Chinese language and cultural skills. This year, for the first time, the contest included a category for secondary school students. Margaret Amoabeng, from University Practice Senior High School, won this category and will also represent Ghana internationally.

Miss Tobias encouraged Ghanaian students to embrace the opportunities provided by learning Chinese, highlighting the potential job opportunities from increasing Chinese business presence in Ghana.



Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, Li Yang, emphasized the importance of language as a cultural bridge and noted the growing demand for Chinese speakers as China's economy expands.