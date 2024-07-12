News

1

UCC to confer honorary doctorate on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) will award an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the New Examination Centre.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live