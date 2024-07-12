UCC to confer honorary doctorate on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) will award an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the New Examination Centre.

In a statement, Major Kofi Baah-Bentum (Rtd), Director of the Directorate of Public Affairs, noted that the award recognizes Otumfuo's exceptional service to the nation, particularly in promoting unity and development in the Asante Kingdom and beyond.



The university also acknowledges his contributions to water and sanitation, health, education, entrepreneurship, culture, and heritage. Additionally, Otumfuo's efforts to foster peace during Ghana's 2012 elections and his leadership in resolving the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute are highly valued.