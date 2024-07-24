UE/R: Binduri MP urges calm after arson attack on NPP constituency chairman's vehicle

Abanga condemned the attack, attributing it to political opponents

In Binduri, Upper East Region, MP Abdulai Abanga has called for calm after an arson attack on the NPP constituency chairman Samuel Ayaago's vehicle.

On Monday night, three masked men fired shots at Ayaago's house and set his Nissan pickup ablaze.



Abanga condemned the attack, attributing it to political opponents attempting to intimidate and disrupt NPP's campaign.

He urged for a peaceful campaign environment and called on security agencies to intensify efforts, investigate the incident thoroughly, and bring the perpetrators to justice to ensure residents' safety.



