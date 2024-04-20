UENR commends IGP Dampare for intervention in robbery incident

George Akuffo Dampare

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) expressed gratitude to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for his personal intervention following a recent robbery incident targeting students and lecturers on the Odumase-Badu road near Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The attack, which occurred on April 16, 2024, resulted in the death of one student and injuries to several others returning from a field trip.



UENR's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, conveyed the university's appreciation for the IGP's special attention to the case, including initiating conference calls with university management and personally interacting with affected students.



The university praised Dr. Akuffo Dampare's proactive engagement and leadership style in handling the incident.



The university also commended the professionalism of the Ghana Police Service in addressing the incident, ensuring that the family of the deceased and other victims were assured of justice.



Dr. Akuffo Dampare engaged personally with the family of the deceased and assured ongoing investigations to apprehend and prosecute all those involved.

In response to the robbery, the Ghana Police Service announced the apprehension of a suspect believed to be connected to the attack.



Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the remaining accomplices. The police's swift action in apprehending a suspect is seen as progress in ensuring accountability for the robbery and tragic loss of life.



The incident has raised concerns within the community, prompting calls for enhanced security measures along vulnerable routes in the region.



The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and pledged a thorough investigation into the robbery to bring the perpetrators to justice.



The apprehension of a suspect in connection with the robbery marks a significant step in the case, indicating progress toward holding those responsible accountable for their actions.