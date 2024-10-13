News

UG Management explains circumstances leading to closure of Legon Botanical Gardens

LegpScreenshot 2024 10 13 081816.png The Botanical Gardens will reopen to fulfill its intended purpose

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

The University of Ghana (UG) announced the closure of the Legon Botanical Gardens due to the failure of Mulch Company to meet contractual obligations established in a 2009 agreement for its renovation and management.

In a statement, UG explained that after extensive negotiations and legal issues, they regained sole control of the Gardens.

The university is committed to preserving and enhancing the facility, assuring the public that it will remain a community green space.

Following repairs and renovations, the Botanical Gardens will reopen to fulfill its intended purpose as a vital green zone.



Source: 3news