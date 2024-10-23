UG School of Law appoints new Heads of Departments

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has announced the appointment of three new Heads of Departments at the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSoL).



These appointments are part of the university’s strategic initiative to establish new departments within the law faculty. The appointees are Prof. Peter Atudiwe Atupare as Head of Public Law, Prof. Thomas Kojo Stephens for Private Law, and Dr. Kweku Ainuson to lead the Department of International Legal Studies.



Prof. Atupare, an Associate Professor at UGSoL and former Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Cape Coast, brings significant academic and professional expertise. His specialties include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, and Human Rights, among others. In 2022/2023, he was recognized by law students as the best lecturer, solidifying his reputation as an esteemed educator.

Prof. Stephens, also an Associate Professor at UGSoL, specializes in Energy Law and is a key figure at Stobe Law, where he leads the energy law team. In addition to his teaching and legal practice, he chairs the University’s Disciplinary Board for Junior Members. His combined academic and professional roles highlight his multifaceted contribution to the legal field.



Dr. Ainuson, a Senior Lecturer at UGSoL, previously served as an Assistant Professor at Mississippi State University. His legal expertise spans areas such as Transactional and Regulatory Law, with landmark decisions in Ghana’s Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. His experience strengthens the university's commitment to high-level legal education and practice. The Dean of UGSoL, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, expressed confidence in the appointees, praising their skills and dedication as pivotal to the school’s future growth.