UG Vice-Chancellor visits Bolgatanga Learning Centre

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, and other senior university officials have visited the Bolgatanga Learning Centre to interact with staff and gain insight into their activities.

The visit aimed to understand the Centre's prospects and challenges.



Discussions focused on the Centre's progress, challenges, and the importance of maintaining high standards.

Staff raised concerns such as the lack of uniforms for security personnel, the need for a new vehicle, completion of renovation work, and the demand for graduate programs.



The Vice-Chancellor emphasized revenue generation, academic development, and industry recognition for students. The visit concluded with an inspection of the Centre's facilities and a promise of laptops to support examinations.



