News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

UG refutes Lawrence Tetteh’s HIV claims, demands public apology

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh IMG 9860 2 Scaled E1667769996499 1024x691 Rev. Lawrence Tetteh

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The University of Ghana (UG) has reacted strongly to recent remarks made by Rev. Lawrence Tetteh regarding alleged HIV infections among students.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live