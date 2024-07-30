UHAS confers Honorary Doctorate Degree on Prez Akufo-Addo

The project, which the President helped secure and support, will significantly expand the university

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) during a ceremony marking the completion of the university’s $60 million second phase campus development in Ho.

The project, which the President helped secure and support, will significantly expand the university, accommodating over 2,000 more students.



The President's efforts in education, notably the Free Senior High School Policy, were highlighted.

He emphasized his commitment to STEM and healthcare education, symbolized by the new facilities, which include Africa's largest School of Nursing and Midwifery and a state-of-the-art simulation center.



Read full article