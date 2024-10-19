UK Activist claims responsibility for controversial Agyapadie Document

Political activist Maria Amoakwa Boadu, based in the UK, has publicly asserted her role in the release of the controversial Agyapadie document.

Boadu, who claims to be related to President Nana Akufo-Addo, expressed deep concerns about the alleged harm caused by the President and his family to the nation.



During an interview with Accra FM, she shared insights about her motivations and the origins of the document.



In her interview, Boadu emphasized her familial ties to Akufo-Addo, stating, “They are my uncles, they are my blood.”



She lamented that many Ghanaians overlooked the significance of the Agyapadie document when she initially released it on December 1, 2020.



However, she credited fellow activist Hopeson Adorye for reviving interest in the document, which now garners more attention and belief from the public.



Boadu firmly denied claims that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) authored the document, attributing its initial dismissal to her living abroad at the time.

Furthermore, Boadu revealed that the document was given to her by Lady Julie, the wife of the Otumfuo.



She mentioned, “I can tell you where I got the document… the one that brought it to me told me it came from Lady Julie Otumfuo’s wife.” Boadu insisted that the Otumfuo’s wife is connected to her family, further validating her claims about the document’s origins. This connection adds a layer of complexity to the document's credibility and its implications for those named within it.



The Agyapadie document itself spans 38 pages and, despite lacking an official author, features prominent figures like Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin and the Akufo-Addo family on its cover.



It alleges a coordinated effort by individuals from the Akyem ethnic background to establish a dominant political power in Ghana.



