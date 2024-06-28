News

UK Court jails Ghanaian 11 years for fatal drunk driving

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 Amissah caused a fatal accident while driving on the wrong side of the road in Berkshire

Fri, 28 Jun 2024 Source: peacefmonline.com

In a tragic drunk driving case, Solomon Amissah, a 37-year-old Ghanaian, has been sentenced to 11 years and six months in a UK court.

Amissah caused a fatal accident while driving on the wrong side of the road in Berkshire, resulting in the death of a mother of three in December 2022.

His reckless driving, captured on dashcam, showed him entering a roundabout incorrectly and driving against traffic on a dual carriageway.

Amissah admitted guilt to dangerous driving, driving over the alcohol limit, and driving without insurance. He was also distracted by a mobile phone, exacerbating the severity of his actions.

