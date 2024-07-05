UK Labour Party Victory: Ghanaians also waiting to vote out NPP – Shamima Muslim

Shamima Muslim

Shamima Muslim, a prominent Broadcast Journalist and advocate for women in media, has predicted that Ghanaians will replicate the UK's recent election outcome by voting out the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) in December 2024.

Drawing parallels with the UK Labour Party's victory, she argues that no party should be rewarded for leading a country into crisis.

With the Labour Party securing a majority in the UK Parliament, Muslim believes it is possible for Ghanaians to deliver a similar "sobering verdict" against the NPP, aiming for a restoration of stability and change in leadership.



