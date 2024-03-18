News

UK authorities deny seizure of £15 million from Ghanaian individual

Mon, 18 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The UK Financial Intelligence Unit and the Border Agency have refuted claims alleging the impoundment of £15 million from an individual from Ghana, stating they have no knowledge of such an incident.

After conducting inquiries, both agencies clarified to Citi FM that there is no record of any amount seized from any Ghanaian individual.

Social media rumours circulated that a high-profile member of the ruling New Patriotic Party was detained in the UK with £15 million confiscated from them.

However, the UK Financial Intelligence Unit and the Border Agency have explicitly stated the absence of any seizure involving money from a Ghanaian individual.

