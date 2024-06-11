News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

UK enforces stricter visa rules, sees 25% drop in applications

UK Visa United Kingdom Visa?resize=818%2C479&ssl=1 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged further reductions in family and work visas if re-elected

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The United Kingdom has introduced stricter immigration policies in the first five months of 2024 to reduce net migration and prioritize British workers.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live