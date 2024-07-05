UK general election 2024: Labour wins landslide victory

Starmer aims to steer a moderate course, maintaining fiscal restraint

Britain experienced a seismic political shift as Labour, led by Keir Starmer, decisively ousted the Conservatives after 14 years.

Starmer, set to become prime minister, celebrated the victory as a mandate for change, winning a projected 410 seats, while Conservatives faced their worst electoral result in history with just 131 seats.



Amidst economic challenges and public service crises inherited from the previous government, Starmer aims to steer a moderate course, maintaining fiscal restraint and tough stances on immigration.

However, concerns linger over the depth of Labour's support and the complexities of international relations, notably with potential future dealings with Donald Trump.



