UK’s democracy has once again demonstrated its robustness and vibrancy – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: 3news

Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the Labour Party and its leader, Sir Keir Starmer, for winning the UK general election.

He expressed Ghana's commitment to continuing and strengthening its relations with the UK under the new leadership, highlighting the importance of the democratic process.



The outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party were also acknowledged for their service and dedication.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his desire for Ghana and the UK to work together towards shared goals and mutual prosperity.



