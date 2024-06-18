UK’s richest family on trial for human trafficking

Hinduja (L) and his wife Namrata arrive with their lawyer Assael at a court house in Geneva

Source: BBC

Four members of the UK's richest family, the Hindujas, are on trial in Switzerland for alleged exploitation and human trafficking.

Accusations include confiscating staff passports, paying servants as little as $8 for 18-hour days, and restricting their freedom. Despite a recent financial settlement over exploitation, the trafficking charges persist.



Prosecutor Yves Bertossa highlighted the stark contrast between the nearly $10,000 spent annually on the family's dog and the meager wages paid to their servants.

The Hindujas deny the charges, with their lawyers arguing the wages should be viewed in context. The case underscores ongoing issues of mistreatment of servants in Geneva.



