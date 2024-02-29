UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemns Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill

(UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk

The United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has criticised the recent passage of the "Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024" by the Ghanaian Parliament, calling it deeply troubling.

Türk emphasised that the bill expands criminal penalties against LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies, urging the Ghanaian government not to enact it.



The Austrian lawyer stressed the importance of ensuring everyone's right to live without violence or discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, stating that consensual same-sex conduct should not be criminalised.

Türk also expressed concern that the bill criminalises the legitimate activities of human rights defenders, teachers, medical professionals, landlords, and individuals seeking healthcare while restricting freedom of association and expression.



He highlighted that the bill contradicts Ghana's Constitution and international human rights obligations, including commitments to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.