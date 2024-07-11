UN Special Representative commends Ghana’s electoral preparedness

Henry Quartey assured Mr. Simao and his delegation that the elections would be a peaceful

Source: GNA

Leonardo Santos Simao, the UN Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, has expressed confidence in Ghana’s ability to hold peaceful and credible elections in December 2024.

During his visit to Interior Minister Henry Quartey in Accra, he praised Ghana as a beacon of democracy in Africa and assured continuous UN support through agencies like UNDP and the UN Peacebuilding Fund.

Mr. Quartey affirmed that the Ghana Police Service, with other security agencies, had formed an election task force to ensure peace throughout the election process, emphasizing the government's commitment to maintaining security and conducting peaceful elections.



Read full article