News
UPSA, Ghana Armed Forces deepens relationship, renews partnership

UPSA GAF EDU Enhancing Military-University Partnerships for Human Resource Development

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: upsa.edu.gh

On September 24, 2024, Vice Chancellor Prof. Abednego Okoe Amartey and a delegation from UPSA visited Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff of the GAF.

They discussed renewing the partnership between UPSA and GAF, allowing GAF personnel to pursue academic programs at UPSA.

Prof. Amartey praised the collaboration and advocated for tailored programs to meet the army's needs.

Lt. Gen. Oppong-Peprah reaffirmed the GAF’s commitment to enhancing its human resource capacity through the partnership.

The UPSA delegation included several deans and directors from the institution.

