News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

UPSA Law School to honour Nana Dr. SKB Asante with Lifetime Achievement Award

SKB Asante R Nana Dr. SKB Asante

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School will honour Nana Dr. SKB Asante on July 25, 2024, with the prestigious UPSA Lifetime Achievement in Law Award.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live