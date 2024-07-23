UPSA Law School to honour Nana Dr. SKB Asante with Lifetime Achievement Award

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School will honour Nana Dr. SKB Asante on July 25, 2024, with the prestigious UPSA Lifetime Achievement in Law Award.

This accolade celebrates exemplary statesmanship and leadership, and is highly esteemed in Ghana. Last year's recipient was Prof. Justice Samuel Date-Bah, a retired Supreme Court Justice.



Nana Dr. Asante, the Paramount Chief of Asante Asokore and former Director of the UN Centre on Transnational Corporations, played a key role in drafting Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The event, to be held at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium on the UPSA campus, will blend tradition and modernity, reflecting the honoree’s distinguished career. Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo will chair the event.