UPSA renaming: Ghanaians won’t vote for you to continue ‘shameless renaming spree’ – Apaak to NAPO

Dr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Education Committee, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its plans to rename the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to 'Opoku-Ampomah University of Professional Studies.'

NPP Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh (NAPO), reaffirmed this promise during a recent campaign tour.



However, Dr. Apaak condemned the NPP’s renaming spree, challenging them to cite any institutions they've built in their eight-year tenure.

He further stated that Ghanaians will reject this "shameless" trend in the upcoming elections.



