US Ambassador commends Ghana’s commitment to free and fair elections

Virginia E. Palmer

Source: GNA

US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, has praised Ghana's dedication to free and fair elections during a reception for the US's 248th Independence Day.

She emphasized democracy and diversity as shared principles binding the US and Ghana. Palmer lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo's commitment to transparent elections and highlighted the importance of inclusive electoral processes.



Ghana's Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, echoed this sentiment, stressing the global significance of 2024 elections in 64 countries, including the US and Ghana.

He assured that Ghana's elections would be peaceful and transparent, reflecting the aspirations of its citizens.



Read full article