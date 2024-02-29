US Ambassador to Ghana expresses sadness over passage of anti-LGBTQ bill

Virginia Evelyn Palmer

In response to the recent passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, by Parliament on February 28, Virginia Evelyn Palmer, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, has voiced her concerns, echoing sentiments shared by the US State Department.

Palmer took to social media platform, X, to share her thoughts on the matter, quoting a post from the Spokesperson of the US State Department. She expressed deep sadness, emphasizing the impact the bill could have on the rights of the LGBTQI+ community and all Ghanaians.



"I am saddened because some of the smartest, most creative, most decent people I know are LGBT," Palmer wrote. "The bill Parliament passed takes away not only their basic human rights but those of all Ghanaians because it undermines their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press."

Palmer further highlighted the potential negative consequences the bill might bring, including adverse effects on public order and public health. She underscored the broader implications for Ghana's international reputation and economic development, expressing her belief that the legislation could undermine the country's longstanding tradition of tolerance.



