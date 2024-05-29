US billionaire plans submersible trip to Titanic wreck

The Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer, which two explorers plan to take to the Titanic wreckage

Source: BBC

Ohio tycoon Larry Connor and Triton Submarines co-founder Patrick Lahey plan to explore the Titanic wreck using the Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer, a submersible certified to a depth of 4,000m.

This follows last year’s OceanGate disaster, where five people died when the Titan sub, built to withstand only 1,300m, imploded en route to the Titanic. Connor and Lahey’s voyage will only proceed once their vessel is fully certified.

They aim to restore interest in deep-sea exploration after the Titan tragedy led to industry setbacks. The pair previously explored the Mariana Trench in 2021.



