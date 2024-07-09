US blocks British court from British territory

The British Indian Ocean Territory

Source: BBC

The US government has blocked a British court hearing in the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) due to security concerns.

The BIOT Supreme Court was set to hold a hearing on Diego Garcia, where migrants claimed unlawful detention. The US withdrew consent for the hearing, citing risks to the military base's security.



This led to the hearing's cancellation. Migrants, mainly Sri Lankan Tamils, arrived in 2021 seeking asylum. Conditions in their camp have been criticized as inhumane, with reports of suicide attempts and assaults.

The US and UK continue discussions to resolve the situation, with a virtual hearing determining next steps.



