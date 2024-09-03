US denies plans for military base in Ghana

The United States has confirmed that it has no plans to establish a military base in Ghana, according to Major General Kenneth P. Ekman, Director of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Coordination Element.

This clarification comes amidst speculation about US military interests in the region. Instead, the US is concentrating on repositioning its forces across West Africa, with similar moves planned for Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, and Chad.



During a recent visit to Ghana, Major General Ekman, who operates out of Niamey, Niger, met with key Ghanaian officials, including Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul and Chief of Defence Staff Lt. Gen. Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Graphic Online reports.



The discussions highlighted a shift in the US-Ghana security partnership, moving from training support to providing logistical aid and military equipment to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



The US aims to strengthen its collaboration with Ghana to enhance regional stability and prosperity. As part of this renewed focus, the US will soon deliver military equipment to the GAF.

This support is designed to bolster Ghana’s maritime capabilities and address regional security issues, including terrorism and extremism.



Major General Ekman also expressed concerns about the deteriorating security situation in the Sahel and the fragmentation of regional diplomatic efforts.



His visit was intended to explore transparent cooperation with neighboring countries to improve responses to insurgency and militant activities.



