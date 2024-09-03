News

US denies plans for military base in Ghana

Us Ghana Military This clarification comes amidst speculation about US military interests in the region

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The United States has confirmed that it has no plans to establish a military base in Ghana, according to Major General Kenneth P. Ekman, Director of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Coordination Element.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live